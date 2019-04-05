AMBER ALERT issued for 2 St. Charles children

ST. CHARLES, MO (KFVS) - An AMBER Alert was issued for two children out of St. Charles, Mo. on Friday, April 5.
According to the St. Charles Police Department, the children were abducted at 2009 Santa Monica Street at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
One-year-old Alexia Marez and three-year-old Fernando Marez were taken. They are both described as being hispanic with black hair. Alexia was wearing a white and pink flower onesie and blue pants. Fernando was wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.
The vehicle was described as a tan, four-door SUV with Missouri or Illinois license and was last seen going westbound from the scene.
According to police, the biological father physically assaulted the mother of the children and threatened to kill one of the children before leaving the scene with two other people.
A possible suspect or associate is believed to be 24-year-old Fernando Marez. He is decribed as 5-feet, 7-inches and 145 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a blue t-shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans and Champion shoes. He has tattoos of the childrens’ names on both arms.
Other possible suspects or associates include an unknown hispanic man and an unknown hispanic woman.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
