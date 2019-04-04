Virginia Tech basketball coach leaving for Texas A&M

Virginia Tech basketball coach leaving for Texas A&M
Buzz Williams (Source: WDBJ)
April 3, 2019 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 2:01 PM

BLACKSBURG, VA (WDBJ7/Gray News) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach is leaving Blacksburg to return to the Southwest.

Buzz Williams will be returning to his alma mater at Texas A&M. Williams graduated from the university in 1999. He is a former Texas A&M assistant coach.

Williams is 100-69 in five seasons in Blacksburg, having just finished his best season, leading Virginia Tech to a 26-9 record and reaching the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.