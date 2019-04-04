Virginia state trooper acts quick, saves life of police officer

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia state trooper’s heroic act saved a life Tuesday night.
Trooper A.T. Stuart was at the Richmond City Justice Center when he noticed a Richmond police officer turn pale.
Stuart realized the officer was exposed to a narcotic during a drug arrest, due to the officer’s breathing difficulties.
Stuart administered his department-issued NARCAN, which saved the officer’s life.
The officer was checked out of the hospital, and has returned home.
