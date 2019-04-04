UVA arrives in Minneapolis for Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS, VA (WWBT) - It’s the final and most difficult test of the season, and only four teams getting the chance to do it. UVA hoping to make history in Minneapolis, arrived in Minneapolis, and hoping to leave with college basketball’s greatest prize.
There was a grand welcome for the Cavaliers in the Twin Cities. UVA entered the hotel to the tune of cheering staff and fans, as the Wahoos are now just three days away from taking the Final Four stage.
Among the crowd, Richmond native Cameron Wallace. He and his wife, Hillary both UVA alums, and now living in Minneapolis, so they were not about to miss a chance to get a look at their favorite Cavaliers.
“Great seeing them arrive,” Cameron Wallace said.
“Nice seeing them bounce back after last year,” Hillary Wallace said.
And the Wallace’s two young sons, Harry and Louie, are getting the chance to see the guys they usually see on TV up close and personal.
Now the best UVA team, maybe ever, goes for a national championship in their backyard.
Virginia gets its first look at U.S. Bank stadium on Thursday. The Cavaliers have an optional practice on the floor and will speak to the media at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time.
