Unclaimed property auction includes gold bars, 12.5-carat diamond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The annual unclaimed property auction is under way through May 7.
The Virginia Department of Treasury has placed several items for sale, including two gold bars, a 12.5-carat diamond and a platinum and diamond watch.
Property that is not claimed by its rightful owner after at least a year is sold in the public online auction.
Money from the sale is held in an account for the owner to claim.
Bidding can only be made online, but the items can be inspected in person May 7.
