Target increasing minimum wage for all employees to $15 by end of 2020

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Target announced on Thursday plans to increase the hourly minimum wage for all current and new employees.
The company will increase its minimum wage to $13 in June. The increase is part of Target’s commitment to pay employees a minimum of $15 an hour by the end of 2020.
“Our team is Target’s greatest asset, from the newest faces to those who’ve been with us for many years,” Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer wrote on Target’s “A Bullseye View.”
There are currently over 9,700 Target employees in Ohio.
Currently, the federal minimum wage is set at $7.25, which is well below Target’s intended wage.
