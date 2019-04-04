Scott’s Addition introduces new brand, logo

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association introduced its new logo and brand identity on Wednesday.
The logo was designed by Bailey Jenkins of the Barber Martin Agency, a business located in Scott’s Addition.
Jenkins says she studied General Winfield Scott, who the neighborhood is named after, before starting her designed.
She says she wanted to make a logo that could be easily identified and transferred on different items.
The logo will be used on the neighborhood’s website, promotional items and business decals.
It will also decorate banners that will mark the neighborhood’s gateway.
The logo is also set to be added as a mural to buildings.
