Record March sales for Virginia Lottery means more money for schools

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Lottery officials say March 2019 was the third-best sales month in the Lottery’s 30-year history.
Overall sales of Virginia Lottery products from March 1 through March 31 totaled $221.4 million. Officials say the huge sales were driven by a large Powerball jackpot and a record $117.6 million in sales of Scratch-off tickets.
Lottery profits for Fiscal Year 2019 continue to exceed forecasts and are on a pace to beat the 2018 record of $606 million. By law all Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 public education in Virginia.
"Lottery profits make up about 10 percent of Virginia’s overall K-12 education budget, so our players are having good fun for a really great cause,” said Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back Page.
