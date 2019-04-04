Posie and Milo are the top baby names of 2019 so far

Nameberry, a website dedicated to baby names, released the most popular baby names of 2019 so far last Friday.
The top baby name for girls, according to the blog post, is Posie, a charming vintage floral name that has never ranked among the U.S. Top 1000. The top name for boys is Milo, which has roots in both Latin and Old German and can mean either soldier or merciful.
Nameberry's Top 5 names for girls in 2019 are:
1. Posie
2. Isla
3. Olivia
4. Aurora
5. Maeve
The most popular name for boys are:
1. Milo
2. Jasper
3. Atticus
4. Theodore
5. Asher
