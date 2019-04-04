4-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting

By Brent Solomon | April 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 7:04 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A 4-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Henrico on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Byron Street for the reported shooting, and were also working an active scene at a shopping center of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Henrico police confirmed a 4-year-old girl and adult male were shot. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.

