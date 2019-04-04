Police searching for driver who crashed into Richmond home

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home in Richmond.
Police say the crash occurred on Broad Rock Boulevard Thursday morning, at approximately 2:40 a.m.
The driver ran away after striking the home and overturning, according to police.
Three residents were inside the home during the crash, but no injuries were reported.
A fence was broken as a result of the crash.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
