Police searching for driver who crashed into Richmond home
By Tamia Mallory | April 4, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 5:26 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home in Richmond.

Police say the crash occurred on Broad Rock Boulevard Thursday morning, at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The driver ran away after striking the home and overturning, according to police.

Three residents were inside the home during the crash, but no injuries were reported.

A fence was broken as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

