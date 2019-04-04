Officer who swore at students to be disciplined, receive ‘mandatory remedial training’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s interim police chief said Thursday that an officer who swore at students last week will be disciplined.
In a statement made in a series of tweets, Interim Police Chief William C. Smith said the officer will also receive “mandatory remedial training."
“The officer was open and honest during his interview and expressed regret for his actions. He voluntarily requested to be given the opportunity to speak to and apologize to the parents," Smith said.
In the video, recorded by students outside Albert Hill Middle School, the officer says “Wait until your asses turn 18, then you’ll be mine.”
Tenesha Calloway’s daughter, who was one of the students outside the middle school, says the exchange started when the officer drove by and thought he heard something.
Sources say the officer involved is a 15-year veteran of the police department and previously had one complaint filed against him.
Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement regarding the video last week:
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee of the City of Richmond. I trust that the Richmond Police Department will conduct a quick and thorough investigation and respond accordingly. This behavior is unacceptable. It reinforces stereotypes of our communities that are hurtful and damages the relationship between our police department and the citizens they are charged to serve.”
Richmond Public Schools’ Superintendent posted on Twitter Friday afternoon that “the officer’s behavior is outrageous and repugnant.”
He says students “deserve respect and dignity from law enforcement.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.