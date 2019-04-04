Nurture RVA Birth and Baby Fair offers guidance for new parents

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you have a baby on the way or young children, or both, circle your calendar for the Nurture RVA Birth and Baby Fair.
The free event will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, located at 2500 West Broad Street.
The Fair allows parents to interact with professionals from area hospitals, and a number of other birth specialists in one place.
Nurture aims to make it easier for new parents to find resources and make choices, because they can do it all in one stop.
There are a number of groups expected, including birth and adoption.
Multiple experts will be in attendance, including post-pregnancy health and fitness specialists, family photographers and a parenting coach.
“It’s something to help us get through,” said Malikah Karim of the Nurture RVA Birth and Baby Fair. "Have a real strategy on how to get through some of the lumps and the bumps of young children, tantrums, behavior management, just coping with those early years and the struggles we don’t often get much support on how to. "
The event will feature local products and vendors, free gift bags and giveaways and informative demos for pregnant, postpartum and adoptive families.
48 exhibitors and over 1,000 attendees are expected to be in attendance.
The Fair does not include general admission to the Science Museum of Virginia. However, event attendees who would like to explore the Museum can take advantage of special day-of pricing. Just mention Nurture RVA at Guest Services and receive $2 off general admission.
