News to know for April 4: Missing teen with Autism found safe; Person drives into home, runs away; National Burrito Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Another warm day is here, and the week is almost over!
Today will be a warm day, with temperatures rising near 70.
Rain is set to return Friday.
Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home in Richmond.
Police say the crash occurred on Broad Rock Boulevard Thursday morning, at approximately 2:40 a.m.
The driver ran away after striking the home and overturning, according to police.
The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 16-year-old boy with Autism has been found safe.
Deputies say the teen was found early Thursday morning.
He was found with minor scrapes, but he is now back with his family.
An 18-year-old is fighting for life following a shooting in Chesterfield.
Police say the shooting occurred on Reams Court, just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
A police chase on Wednesday left one girl dead, and a boy injured.
The 5-year-old girl was killed when the vehicle she was in was struck by another vehicle that was fleeing police.
The 8-year-old boy is suffering life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police said Toriando B. Smith, 29, of Petersburg, fled police when a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding.
Today is National Burrito Day!
Chuy’s is offering burritos and a way to make a difference.
For every “Bag As Yo’ Face Burrito” sold at Chuy’s on April 4, the chain will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Chuy’s has 99 locations nationwide, including two in the Richmond area.
“Everybody likes to have a place to think, to meditate, to eat a burrito.” - Sherman Alexie
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.