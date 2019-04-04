News to know for April 4: Missing teen with Autism found safe; Person drives into home, runs away; National Burrito Day

News to know for April 4
By Tamia Mallory | April 4, 2019 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 7:29 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Another warm day is here, and the week is almost over!

Warm weather

Today will be a warm day, with temperatures rising near 70.

Rain is set to return Friday.

Forecast: Warm Thursday, rain Friday

Person drives into home, runs away

Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home in Richmond.

Police say the crash occurred on Broad Rock Boulevard Thursday morning, at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The driver ran away after striking the home and overturning, according to police.

(Source: NBC12)
(Source: NBC12) (NBC12)

Missing teen found safe

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 16-year-old boy with Autism has been found safe.

Deputies say the teen was found early Thursday morning.

He was found with minor scrapes, but he is now back with his family.

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office said the photo was taken about two years ago. (Source: Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office)
The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office said the photo was taken about two years ago. (Source: Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office)

Chesterfield shooting

An 18-year-old is fighting for life following a shooting in Chesterfield.

Police say the shooting occurred on Reams Court, just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

FOX19 NOW/file
FOX19 NOW/file

Fatal police chase

A police chase on Wednesday left one girl dead, and a boy injured.

The 5-year-old girl was killed when the vehicle she was in was struck by another vehicle that was fleeing police.

The 8-year-old boy is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police said Toriando B. Smith, 29, of Petersburg, fled police when a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding.

5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured when fleeing vehicle causes head-on crash

Happy National Burrito Day!

Today is National Burrito Day!

Chuy’s is offering burritos and a way to make a difference.

For every “Bag As Yo’ Face Burrito” sold at Chuy’s on April 4, the chain will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chuy’s has 99 locations nationwide, including two in the Richmond area.

Final thought

“Everybody likes to have a place to think, to meditate, to eat a burrito.” - Sherman Alexie

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.