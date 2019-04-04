Multiple people report meteor sighting over Lowcountry Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Many people reported seeing something streaking across the morning sky in the Charleston area around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Those who reported it observed an object with a tail and a blue or green light. Live 5 News received nine reports from all over the Lowcountry including Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Ladson and Folly Beach.
The American Meteor Society also allows people to self-report meteor sightings. The society’s website had reports of more than 320 sightings across multiple states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida between 6:45 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. Thursday.
Some of the sightings were reported as far away as Kentucky, Alabama and Virginia, the sight reported.
Other specific sightings reported seeing it in Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Georgia and Hickory, North Carolina.
Social media also came alive as some tweeted about the sight.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.