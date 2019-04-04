Interim police chief, officers to hold community walk-through

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Interim Police Chief William Smith and Richmond Police Department officers will walk through the Six Points neighborhood Thursday evening.
During the walk, officers will speak with community members about safety concerns they may have and what they would like to see from the Richmond Police Department.
The community walk starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Highland Park Senior Apartments on E. Brookland Park Boulevard.
This is the latest in a series of walks by the Richmond Police Department in neighborhoods throughout the city.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.