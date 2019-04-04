Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police say she hit 3-year-old, left scene

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A woman has been arrested after police say she hit a child with her vehicle and left the scene.
Chesterfield police said a 3-year-old ran into the road at Irongate Shopping Center on Feb. 18 and was struck by a vehicle.
The child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver stopped to check on the child but left the shopping center before police arrived.
Tarrish D. Mashore, 51, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.
