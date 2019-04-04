Hanover sheriff warns residents of tax collection scam

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A letter purportedly from the Hanover County Bureau of Tax Enforcement requesting payment is a scam.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an attempt to collect money purportedly to relieve tax debt. In the letter, it references wage garnishment and property seizure.
The Bureau of Tax Enforcement does not exist and is used by criminals as an attempt to make fake documents appear legitimate, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
