Flying Squirrels home opener sells out for 10th straight year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Flying Squirrels announced Thursday’s home opener game is sold out.
The game against the Hartford Yard Goats marks the 10th straight sellout home opener.
The Squirrels have sold out all home opener games since the inaugural 2010 season.
“Together, all of us, we did it again,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We can’t show enough gratitude to our fans, staff, owners, media, players and everyone who was passionate about making this tenth straight sellout happen. We are so grateful to be here and to be working in a place we love so very much. Be loud and HAVE FUNN tonight.”
The game will include an appearance from former Richmond Brave and MLB All-Star Ryan Klesko and LIT! Dueling Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A and Virginia Birth Father Registry.
Gates at the Diamond open at 5 p.m.
Tickets and more information can be found online, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or at the Flying Squirrels Ticket Office.
