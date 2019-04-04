Fiery crash shuts down both directions of Capital Beltway in Virginia

By David Hylton | April 4, 2019 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 3:36 PM

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash on the Capital Beltway shut down traffic in both directions near I-395 on Thursday afternoon.

NBC Washington reports that the truck was traveling on the Inner Loop when it struck the jersey wall, overturned and became engulfed in flames.

The truck went partially over the wall into the Outer Loop.

Traffic was shut down in both directions. (Source: VDOT)
Lane closures could last an extended amount of time. Around 3 p.m., traffic started to flow in one lane on the Inner Loop. A lane of traffic in the Outer Loop opened around 3:30 p.m.

