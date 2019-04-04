Deputies search for missing 16-year-old with Autism

Albemarle County, VA (WWBT) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing 16-year-old boy with Autism.
Deputies said the teen was last seen around 3 p.m. at Mission Home Lane wearing a gray button down shirt, jeans and hiking shoes.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search. Ground teams, K9 units, the Virginia State Police helicopter and the sheriff’s office drones are being used in the search.
A reverse 911 call has been issued to the surrounding areas with information regarding the missing teen and search efforts.
The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office said the photo of the teen was taken about two years ago. The teen’s name was not provided.
