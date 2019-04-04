Are you the next big thing? ‘Hamilton’ set to hold auditions in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Broadway hip-hop musical “Hamilton” is searching for its next set of stars.
The musical will hold upcoming auditions in Washington, D.C. for interested singers and rappers.
Casting company Tesley + Company took to social media to post the audition flyer, DCist reports.
Those interested should submit a picture and resume to Casting@HamiltonBroadway.com with the subject line “DC AUDITIONS.”
Submitting an application does not guarantee an audition, according to the flyer.
More information regarding auditions can be found online.
