Allegiant Airlines launches non-stop service from RIC to Sarasota

Allegiant Airlines launches non-stop service from RIC to Sarasota
(Source: Allegiant)
By John Spacek | April 4, 2019 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 5:37 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Travelers flying out of Richmond International Airport have a new direct option to Florida.

Allegiant Airlines began non-stop service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Thursday.

The flights to Sarasota will be offered twice a week throughout the year. The carrier says it will initially offer fares on the new route as low as $55 each way.

Allegiant offers direct flights from RIC to three other cities in addition to Sarasota - Tampa, Orlando and Nashville.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.