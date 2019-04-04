Allegiant Airlines launches non-stop service from RIC to Sarasota

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Travelers flying out of Richmond International Airport have a new direct option to Florida.
Allegiant Airlines began non-stop service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Thursday.
The flights to Sarasota will be offered twice a week throughout the year. The carrier says it will initially offer fares on the new route as low as $55 each way.
Allegiant offers direct flights from RIC to three other cities in addition to Sarasota - Tampa, Orlando and Nashville.
