Young students stop playing to cover their hearts for the National Anthem

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - A sweet moment was captured in a picture Monday afternoon.
The North Gibson School Corporation shared the photo of about eight Princeton Community Primary School students.
The post says the children were playing during the after school program but stopped without being asked.
The reason? The Star Spangled Banner started playing at the softball game nearby.
The students covered their hearts to show respect until the song was over.
If you are curious about the game, Wood Memorial won over the Lady Tigers, 17-5.
