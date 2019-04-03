5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured when fleeing vehicle causes head-on crash

SUSSEX, VA (WWBT) - A 5-year-old girl was killed in a crash when the vehicle she was in was struck by another vehicle that was fleeing police.
An 8-year-old boy also suffered life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police said Toriando B. Smith, 29, of Petersburg, fled police just after 8 a.m. April 3 when a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruze, was going 39 mph in a 25 mph zone when the trooper initiated the stop. As he approached the vehicle, it fled. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph.
The pursuit began on Halligan Park Road in Dinwiddie and ended on Concord Sappony Road in Sussex County.
VSP said the trooper lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit but came upon a crash where the Cruze had struck a Chevrolet Impala head-on, causing the Cruze to catch fire.
The 5-year-old girl who was killed was riding in the back of the Impala. VSP said she was in a booster seat and wearing a seat belt.
An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The 30-year-old woman from Stony Creek who was driving the Impala was transported to VCU Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Cruze was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony eluding and driving on a revoked license. Additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.