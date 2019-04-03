87-year-old homicide victim remembered as ‘fixture in Chesterfield’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Friends of 87-year-old Bryan Walker say he wore many hats before he died.
He admired classic cars and photography; he was an advocate for historical preservation, and served as a master of the local Masonic Lodge.
At Masonic Lodge 49, there is a wall displaying photos of past lodge masters. Among them is Bryan Walker, who Morning Gravitt, a Masonic Lodge member, says could light up a room.
“Whenever we had a dinner, he would be here, and he was always very talkative and friendly. And whenever we brought new people to visit, Bryan was always there to open his hand and welcome them in," Gravitt said.
Gravitt said he was devastated when he heard the news of his friend’s passing. Walker’s neighbors are grieving too; a man next door said he and Walker were out bird watching just a week ago. The neighbor said he was the one who found Walker’s body on Tuesday morning.
Chesterfield Police say Walker suffered head trauma, and a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested.
“He was kind of a fixture in Chesterfield for years and years,” said Jim Daniels, a decades-long friend to Walker.
Daniels knew Walker through the preservation committee and historical society, and said that Walker was very active, even participating in local festivals.
“You may not know his name, but you would recognize him and his cars if you had been to Chesterfield with a parade," Daniels said.
He adds that Walker was instrumental in helping push the county to create the Falling Creek Ironworks Park.
“The Ironworks will celebrate its 400th anniversary with a big event, and a parade, and everything, and it’s just sad that Bryan won’t be there to see it," he said.
Chesterfield Police say that it does not appear that Walker’s death is gang related, and they continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.