VIDEO: NC EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen and crashed into three parked cars Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police say they were called to the scene around 11:20 a.m. for a disturbance. While taking an individual from the scene into the patient-care module of the vehicle, an unknown person entered the driver’s seat.
The crew repeatedly told the individual to get out of the car but decided to exit the vehicle with the patient for their own safety.
“As our crew was exiting they said you shouldn’t be doing this and they were getting out of the vehicle at the same time," said Michael Stanford, Operations Mangaer with MEDIC.
The man in the driver’s seat then proceeded to drive a short distance, damaging multiple vehicles in the parking lot.
After the ambulance rams the parked vehicles, the video shows a man jump from the vehicle and run a short distance across the parking lot where he is caught by police.
“Officers were able to detain the suspect,” said CMPD in a statement to WBTV.
At least three cars were hit in the parking lot of a business park on Executive Center Drive in east Charlotte. One of those car owners, Marcia Crenshaw-Hill, had a message for the person who did this.
“I hope he’s ok honestly, and I hope he’s getting the treatment he needs as far as mental health is concerned because that’s what it sounds like he needs," said Crenshaw-Hill.
MEDIC tweeted they “will be releasing a statement shortly when details are available... All minor injuries.”
The parking lot has been taped off for a full police investigation.
We will continue to follow this breaking news story.
