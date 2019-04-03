VCU receives grant to research allergies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Congressman Donald McEachin announced a grant for $380,243 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for research into allergies, immunology and organ transplants.
"As spring blooms in my district, too many of us are familiar with the agony and distraction of allergies. Long days of work and productivity compound the problems. I am pleased to see this research that may find solutions for common health concerns such as allergies and more unusual, but egregious concerns such as the need for an organ transplant,” McEachin said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.