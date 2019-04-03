University of Richmond names new head women’s basketball coach

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The University of Richmond has named Aaron Roussell as head women’s basketball coach.
Roussell has over 15 years coaching experience and more than 300 career wins. He had seven successful years at Bucknell University as head coach.
“I am beyond thrilled to be the next women’s basketball coach at Richmond,” Roussell said in a release. “I would like to thank John Hardt and LaRee Sugg for this opportunity; with each conversation, they continued to show the tremendous potential of the program and I look forward to building it with them. University of Richmond lived up to its amazing reputation throughout this process, and my family and I cannot wait to start this new journey in our new community.”
