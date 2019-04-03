Puppy abandoned outside animal shelter; police trying to learn who did it

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Someone dropped off a puppy this morning outside the Natchitoches animal shelter.
Now police are sharing images from a surveillance camera in hopes it might lead to the person’s identity.
Abandoning an animal is a form of animal cruelty and is punishable by law, authorities explained.
The dog was left about 7:10 a.m. today by someone in a white Nissan sedan. The last three digits of its license plate are 470.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the person or vehicle to call the animal shelter at (318) 357-3885 or Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101.
To properly surrender or drop off an animal, police explained, you must come between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and leave it in the hands of an animal control officer.
The fee is $5 per animal for Natchitoches residents, $15 per animal for those who live outside the city.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.