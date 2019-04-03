Orphaned baby beaver nursed back to health

NOBLE, Oklahoma (WWBT/KFOR) - An orphaned baby beaver in Oklahoma is getting a second chance at life, thanks to the oil rig workers who found him.
Wildlife rescuers told KFOR, the workers spotted two adult beavers dead on the side of the road, with the baby beaver nearby.
They were called in, and took the 3-week-old beaver back to the rescue.
They made him a makeshift lodge with a teddy bear to cuddle, medications to fight respiratory issues, and his own watery playpen.
They hope to release him in the next year or two.
