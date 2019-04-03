Northam reacts to Fairfax accusers’ interviews

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Ralph Northam says sexual assault allegations against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax must be taken seriously. The remarks come as the two women who have accused Fairfax went public with interviews this week.
"It takes a lot of courage for women to step forward and talk about these issues," Northam said. "They need to be heard, but we need to get to the truth. An investigation needs to move forward and find the truth, and that's what I support."
Northam's comment was in response to a reporter's question following a tour of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Greene County, where he kicked off Virginia Highway Safety month.
Fairfax has denied the women’s accusations. He has said he’s taken and passed two lie detector tests, and he doesn’t intend to step down.
