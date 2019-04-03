News to know for April 3: I-295 crash; Virginia March for Life; NFL offers ‘Tickets for 100 Years’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! The week is coming to a beautiful close with dry, sunny skies.
Today’s weather will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 60s.
Dry, sunny weather will continue tomorrow, with rain returning Friday.
Police say a driver left the scene of an I-295 crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.
A witness contacted police after spotting a vehicle in the woods near the New Market Road exit.
Officials searched the area, but the driver was not found.
The Virginia March for Life will take place today, with thousands of people expected to march near the State Capitol.
Several temporary road closures are in place around Richmond due to the march.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the death of an 87-year-old man.
Bryan H. Walker was found dead in his Chesterfield home on Tuesday.
Police say the teenager is charged with first-degree murder.
The NFL has announced a contest to celebrate the upcoming centennial season.
The ‘Tickets for 100 Years’ contest allows fans to win season tickets for their favorite team for the next 100 years.
The winner of the largest fan prize the NFL has ever offered will be announced at the NFL Draft on April 25.
A Hanover County teacher and her husband were killed in a crash in Kitty Hawk, NC, Monday afternoon.
OBX Today reported Alan and Holly Nicolette were walking along the side of the road when they were struck by a pickup truck.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel. Charges are pending against the driver.
VCU will receive a $380,243 grant to research allergies.
Congressman Donald McEachin announced the grant, which will come from the Department of Health and Human Service for research into allergies, immunology and organ transplants.
