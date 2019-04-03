Man, woman arrested in armed robbery at Comcast Customer Service Center

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Prince George County Police have arrested a man and woman in connection to an armed robbery at a Comcast Customer Service Center.
Police say the robbery occurred on Sept. 1, 2018 in the 2000 block of East Whitehill Road.
Two masked suspects approached two employees closing up for the day. One of the robbers used a gun to force the employees back inside.
When the robbers ordered the employees to open the safe, they complied and turned over the money.
The employees were not harmed.
The suspects left on foot and possibly got into a silver pickup truck seen leaving the area.
The suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Ricky D. Taylor, of Hopewell, and 33-year-old Lynette E. Morse, of Prince George.
Both suspects are charged with two counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of abduction, wearing masks in certain places and three counts of criminal conspiracy.
Additionally, Taylor is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773, or Crime Solvers at 733-2777 or you can send your tip using the new P3tips app.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.