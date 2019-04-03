Man suspected of driving drunk, without license faces manslaughter charge

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred in Henrico County.
Henrico police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Eubank and Coxson Roads on Dec. 13, 2018 just after 10 p.m.
The crash left one man dead. He was identified as 25-year-old Rashard Thornton, of Henrico.
Charles Herbert Johnson Jr., 38, of Charles City, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into the crash.
Johnson has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, DUI, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving without a valid license and driving after forfeiture of license.
