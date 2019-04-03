Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run that seriously injured GA girl playing in yard

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) - As a 9-year-old girl undergoes physical therapy to learn how to walk again, police say they have arrested and charged a suspect who allegedly hit her with a car.
Gabriel Fordham, 28, is charged with a felony count of serious injury by vehicle and multiple misdemeanors counts, including failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
The suspect was arrested just days after the family of 9-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes released shocking surveillance video of the Friday crash that hospitalized the girl.
The video shows LaDerihanna playing in her Lithonia, GA, front yard with her 11-year-old friend Alayshia Phillips. A black sedan goes straight through a stop sign and jumps the curb, hitting and severely injuring LaDerihanna, before crashing into her home.
Police say the car was speeding when it left the road.
Chris Stewart, the attorney for LaDerihanna’s family, says it’s a miracle the little girl survived.
"It hit her head on, and it didn't just hit her, it knocked her through a brick wall into their house,” Stewart said.
In the chaos after the crash, the 9-year-old’s family ran outside. They say the passenger and driver inside the car ran away.
"The passenger jumped out immediately and ran. LaDerihanna was laying lifeless on the ground,” said Charlette Bolton, LaDerihanna’s mother. “It was cold. It was very cold. They, not once, looked down at my baby.”
WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
LaDerihanna’s father picked the girl up, put her in his car and drove her to the hospital. There, the family learned, the 9-year-old had sustained a fractured skull, broken pelvic bone and lacerations to her back and the back of her head. The right valve of her heart was also leaking.
“There is absolutely no reason that that 9-year-old girl survived that, other than through the grace of God,” Stewart said.
LaDerihanna remains in the hospital, and Bolton says she will have to learn how to walk again. But the family says the 9-year-old is doing well, given the circumstances.
Doctors believe she will eventually make a full recovery.
“She’s up moving, talking, smiling. She’s very happy,” said the girl’s older brother, Trevon Hughley. “Many people have sent thoughts and prayers to us, and it definitely helps at a time like this. I would rather deal with the road to recovery than a funeral.”
Police found the owner of the car and are now trying to determine how it got into Fordham’s possession.
"The police, do some work and get these guys and bring some justice to my baby girl, please,” Bolton said.
LaDerihanna’s friend Alayshia sustained a foot injury in the incident.
Copyright 2019 WGCL, Family photos/video via CNN. All rights reserved.