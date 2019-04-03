Know your money triggers: what makes you spend too much?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you walk into Target for one item, and walk out spending $50, that’s called impulse shopping.
Understanding why we buy what we do can help us make better decisions in the future.
Advertising plays a big role. Some of us are more susceptible to it.
You may want to adjust your filters on social media to cut down on the ads in your feed.
Don’t automatically save credit card information in websites. Make it harder than just clicking yes to buy.
Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says money is such a trigger for many of us to our emotions.
“So, understanding that and making that connection is really important 4:10 if you want to start reigning in your spending habits,” said Dale.
You have to understand how spending makes you feel. Some people like to go out and be social, so they spend extra money on dining out and entertainment.
Shopping is the trigger for others. Maybe it’s keeping up with the ‘Joneses’ that makes you spend more than want.
Knowing your trigger is invaluable. Setting a budget is key and try setting aside money specifically for the shopping habits that do trigger your emotions.
Budget it so you can still enjoy activities, but you have a set amount to spend.
