Henrico Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on proposed budget

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 9 on the county’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-20.
The hearing is a chance for residents to provide oral or written comments on the $1.3 billion plan, which would take effect July 1. The general fund would total $918.7 million, an increase of 5.4% over the current year’s plan.
The money from that fund supports the operations of Henrico’s general government, including the Police and Fire divisions and Henrico County Public Schools.
The budget would provide $322.7 million for capital projects including a new J.R. Tucker High School and a new Highland Springs High School. The real estate tax rate will not change under the current proposal.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the Henrico Government Center’s Administration Building, located at 4301 E. Parham Road.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday, April 23 to adopt a budget.
