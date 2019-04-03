‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars, cars coming to Virginia

April 3, 2019 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 4:59 PM

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WYMT) - Dukes of Hazzard fans get your engines ready, the Good Ole Boys are coming to the mountains.

The crew announced they are coming to the Shenandoah Speedway in Shenandoah, Virginia on Aug. 10-11.

Tickets go on sale April 5.

At the fest, you will be able to see Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke) Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), and others. The fest will also feature cars from the show.

This will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the hit TV show.

