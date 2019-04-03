Dolly Parton racecar to debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, VA (WWBT) - One of the most iconic country singers, Dolly Parton, is getting her own racecar. The Dolly-Parton themed car will debut this Saturday!
Richard Childress Racing announced, Xfinity series driver, Tyler Reddick will be driving the No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro during Saturday's Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The racecar will feature Dolly records on the center of its hood while the rest of the car features logos from attractions across the Pigeon Forge-area.
“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” Reddick continued. “Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”
