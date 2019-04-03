28,000 chickens dead after barn fire in Pennsylvania

(CNN) -UPPER BERN TOWNSHIP, PA (CNN) - A fire wiped out thousands of chickens in Pennsylvania.
Flames broke out at a chicken house in upper Bern township Tuesday night.
There are conflicting reports on the number of chickens killed.
Officials estimate about 28,000 chickens died in the blaze that burned for nearly three hours.
Witnesses said smoke and flames could be seen for mile, according to reports.
The chicken house held up to 30,000 chickens.
No farm workers or firefighters were hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
