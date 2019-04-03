April 3, 1865: Fleeing Confederate soldiers set fire to Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Confederate forces fled Richmond just after midnight on April 3, 1865, they set fire to tobacco warehouses in the city.
About 35 blocks total from the James River to Capitol Square were left in ruins by two large fires that burned simultaneously.
Stores were looted and residents of the city huddled together in fear of the blaze.
The Union Army, which had occupied the city earlier in the day, extinguished the fires by the afternoon.
Union photographers documented the “Burned District” in images that were spread to show the punishment of defeat suffered by the fleeing Confederates.
Six days later, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.