Airbnb issues scam warning for UVA fans

With hotels around the venue already selling out, many people will be turning to Airbnb to find a place to stay, and the company says it is already seeing potential scammers encouraging guests to book their stay through third-party websites. They claim to offer good deals on rentals managed by Airbnb, but require renters to wire money to book the reservation. In reality, the home doesn’t exist, and by the time the guest realizes it, the money is gone.