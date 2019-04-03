Airbnb issues scam warning for UVA fans

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On Saturday, University of Virginia will face Auburn in its first Final Four appearance since 1984, and Airbnb has a warning for fans and alumni planning to travel to Minneapolis to see the game: Beware of scams!
With hotels around the venue already selling out, many people will be turning to Airbnb to find a place to stay, and the company says it is already seeing potential scammers encouraging guests to book their stay through third-party websites. They claim to offer good deals on rentals managed by Airbnb, but require renters to wire money to book the reservation. In reality, the home doesn’t exist, and by the time the guest realizes it, the money is gone.
Airbnb offered some advice for anyone thinking about using its service:
- Always book through the app, never through a third-party website
- Do not wire money - pay and communicate through the app
- Read ratings and reviews for listings, especially those from February 2018 when Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl
- If anything doesn’t seem right when you arrive, call customer service
- If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.