’Wait until your a**es turn 18’; Girl who captured alleged Richmond Officer’s remark speaks out

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One of the girls involved in a viral video that has sparked a storm of controversy on social media is speaking out for the first time.
It comes as a Richmond Police officer is caught on video making inappropriate comments, to a group of black middle school students.
The officer is accused of telling the student’s 'wait until your a**es turn 18, then you’re mine."
“He was sitting right there,” Cameron Hilliard said.
Hilliard is a 13-year-old Albert Hill Middle School student who took the video of the officer. Hilliard said she was walking with her three friends to an after school activity when it all went down.
“Somebody said a curse word to ‘f the police’ but it wasn’t me or my friends. He didn’t know who said it, so he asked us who said it,” HIlliard said.
Hilliard said the officer put his car in reverse.
“We were like, 'what are you talking about because we didn’t say that.’ We were telling him we didn’t say that,” Hilliard said.
“The whole situation basically is an unacceptable situation,” mother Keisha Curry said.
Curry said although the incident is unacceptable, she doesn’t want the officer to lose his job.
“I think he needs to spend a little time with some youth,” Curry said.
After the video surfaced, Richmond Police Launched an internal investigation on the officer.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, School Superintendent Jason Kamras and the Richmond Chapter of the NAACP all spoke out.
“Just a comment like that can really disturb a child at this age,” Curry said.
“It makes us think that some officers can be rude and not all officers are here to serve us,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard said the officer’s words couldn’t be further from the truth for this honor role student and cheerleader with better plans for the future.
After all that’s happened, this family says they already forgive the officer.
“I’m actually thankful that something came out where we can speak out about it because maybe he didn’t realize the harm in his words,” Curry said.
The name of the officer has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.