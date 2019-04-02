VCU Rams baseball matchup with Longwood postponed due to weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -VCU Baseball has rescheduled their mid-week matchup with Longwood due to inclement weather. The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., has been moved to Wednesday, April 2, at 5 p.m.
The Rams are off to a 21-7 start to the 2019 season, including a 5-1 mark in Atlantic 10 play. Longwood currently sits at 7-20, including a 2-7 mark against conference opponents.
Following their meeting with Longwood, VCU will travel to Philadelphia, Pa. for a weekend series against A-10 opponent La Salle. First pitch in Game One of the series is slated for 3 p.m. on April 5, at Hank DeVincent Field.
