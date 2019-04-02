Richmond tattoo shop pulls April Fools’ joke by distributing ‘parking tickets’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands of drivers who parked across Richmond Monday realized the joke was on them.
Green flyers were plastered on windshields, making it appear that drivers along Cary Street received some type of violation. It got the best of many drivers until they realized it was part of an April Fools’ Day prank.
The flyers appeared the same as a city of Richmond parking ticket, which comes in green sleeve. That’s why so many drivers were furious until they opened it only to find they had been fooled.
"I saw them on everyone's car where there's no limits to where you park and I was like 'what is that'?" Shay Kazi said.
They looked like parking tickets, only they weren’t.
“April Fool’s. Because you’re such a good sport, here’s $50 off your next tattoo!" the flyer read.
Business owner Jesse Smith is the mastermind behind this.
"It’s hard to reach the local clientele, so we we’re just trying to figure out ways of getting people’s attention,” he said.
It took hours to get this done. He started at midnight, covering Carytown to The Fan.
There were 15,000 flyers were posted on cars, and reactions poured in on social media.
"You had me concerned for the neighborhood,” one post said.
"Got me heated this morning but this is brilliant,” another said.
"I was mad as a hornet at the city until I opened this. Lol, good one,” another read.
"We've actually just gotten a 1 star Google review because of it. We've got people threatening to throw bricks through our windows,” Smith said.
But end the end, Smith feels it was worth it because it got people talking about his company - Loose Screw Tattoo.
"I had a guy who was like 'get back here' and he started yelling at me. He picked it up and looked at it and said ‘aww, man you got me,’ Smith said.
"I think it’s kinda clever,” Julia Franklin said.
If a white slip came inside of your green envelope, sorry - that’s no joke at all. It’s probably an actual violation that would have to be paid to the city.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.