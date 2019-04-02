8 rattlesnakes seized from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Animal Services investigated a report of venomous snakes in a home and found several western diamondback rattlesnakes.
Eight rattlesnakes were seized from the 600 block of Thurston Road and transferred to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Matthew R. Miller was charged with eight counts of owning a wild or exotic animal.
Western diamondback rattlesnakes are native to the American southwest and Mexico.
