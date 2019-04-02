Police offer tips to help rideshare app users stay safe

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department is urging students and staff to make smart decisions as they use rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
In a Facebook post, the campus police department says its best to wait inside for your ride and to ride with a friend, but one sure fire way to make sure you’re getting in the right car is to check the license plate.
The warnings come after a college student in South Carolina was killed after police say she got into the wrong car while waiting for an Uber ride.
Most rideshare apps require drivers to include a photo of themselves along with the make, model and tags on the car.
VCU police also say there is an app called LiveSave that tracks you and your driver in real time until you get to your destination.
