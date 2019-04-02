2 pedestrians killed in crash in Kitty Hawk, NC

KITTY HAWK, NC, VA (WWBT) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Kitty Hawk, NC, Monday.
A child was also struck and was treated and release at Outer Banks Hospital. The adults, a male and female, were transported to Norfolk in critical condition. Kitty Hawk police later confirmed their deaths.
OBX Today reported the pedestrians were following the law before they were hit by a pickup truck in the area of North Carolina Highway 12 and Maynard Street.
Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson told OBX Today that a group of six people were walking along Beach Road outside the travel lanes when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line and hit the group.
Charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released.
