News to know for April 2: Rideshare warnings; police video controversy; animal cruelty a felony

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re home this week for spring break, watch out for rain later this afternoon on this cool day.
And speaking of spring break, check out some options for things to do at Maymont.
The VCU Police Department is urging students and staff to make smart decisions as they use rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
In a Facebook post, the campus police department says its best to wait inside for your ride and to ride with a friend, but one sure fire way to make sure you’re getting in the right car is to check the license plate.
One of the girls involved in a viral video that has sparked a storm of controversy on social media is speaking out for the first time.
It comes as a Richmond Police officer is caught on video making inappropriate comments, to a group of black middle school students.
The officer is accused of telling the student’s 'wait until your a**es turn 18, then you’re mine."
Punishment for abusing a dog or cat in Virginia will soon be much harsher.
Under current law, abusers can only be charged with a misdemeanor unless the animal dies. Gov. Ralph Northam signed the “Tommie Bill” into law. It makes animal cruelty a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.
Thousands of drivers who parked across Richmond on Monday realized the joke was on them.
Green flyers were plastered on windshields, making it appear that drivers along Cary Street received some type of violation. It got the best of many drivers until they realized it was part of an April Fools’ Day prank.
Los Angeles police say they have identified a man suspected of gunning down Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store the rapper hoped would be a catalyst for reviving the impoverished Los Angeles community where he grew up.
Police said late Monday that they are searching for Eric Holder, 29, who they said in a news release is suspecting of fatally shooting Hussle and wounding two others Sunday afternoon. Police said they believe Holder fled the scene in a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was waiting in an adjacent alley and was driven by an unidentified woman. The car’s license plate is 7RJD742.
